MojoCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $16,510.00 (MOJO)

MojoCoin (CURRENCY:MOJO) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 13th. Over the last seven days, MojoCoin has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. MojoCoin has a market cap of $16,510.00 and $281.00 worth of MojoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MojoCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MojoCoin alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00015083 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000063 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000298 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000133 BTC.

MojoCoin Profile

MojoCoin (CRYPTO:MOJO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2016. MojoCoin’s total supply is 12,276,850 coins. MojoCoin’s official Twitter account is @Mojodevs and its Facebook page is accessible here. MojoCoin’s official website is mojocoin.org.

MojoCoin Coin Trading

MojoCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MojoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MojoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MojoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MojoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MojoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.