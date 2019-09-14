Monolith (TKN) Market Capitalization Reaches $13.15 Million

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Monolith has a total market cap of $13.15 million and $456.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monolith token can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00004100 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Ethfinex and Livecoin. In the last week, Monolith has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00039383 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $458.25 or 0.04429693 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000385 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monolith Token Profile

TKN is a token. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,025,425 tokens. Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith.

Monolith Token Trading

Monolith can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Ethfinex, IDEX, Livecoin and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

