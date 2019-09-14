Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monroe Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation through investments in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and unsecured debt and equity investments. Monroe Capital Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MRCC. ValuEngine cut shares of Monroe Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. B. Riley set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Monroe Capital and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Monroe Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of Monroe Capital stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $10.23. 140,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,077. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $215.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.16. Monroe Capital has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $13.87.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $16.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.00 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Analysts predict that Monroe Capital will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is presently 89.17%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRCC. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Monroe Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $1,803,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Monroe Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $969,000. Cliffwater LLC raised its position in Monroe Capital by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 256,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 66,409 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Monroe Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $424,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Monroe Capital by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 354,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 36,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

