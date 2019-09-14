More Coin (MORE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $268.00

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. More Coin has a market cap of $108,876.00 and approximately $268.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, More Coin has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One More Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0544 or 0.00000525 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009668 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00203367 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.19 or 0.01155576 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000562 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00088114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00015368 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00023156 BTC.

About More Coin

More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin. The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live.

More Coin Token Trading

More Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

