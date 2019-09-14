Mossland Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.05 Million (MOC)

Mossland (CURRENCY:MOC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Mossland has a total market cap of $6.05 million and approximately $23,144.00 worth of Mossland was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mossland has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. One Mossland token can now be bought for about $0.0358 or 0.00000555 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, Kyber Network and GOPAX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mossland Profile

Mossland (CRYPTO:MOC) is a token. It launched on May 28th, 2019. Mossland’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 168,921,501 tokens. Mossland’s official message board is moss.land/blog. Mossland’s official Twitter account is @TheMossland and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mossland is moss.land.

Buying and Selling Mossland

Mossland can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, GOPAX and BCEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mossland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mossland should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mossland using one of the exchanges listed above.

