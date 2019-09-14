M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Stock Position Lifted by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,704,000 after purchasing an additional 95,142 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,108 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.96, for a total transaction of $167,263.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,966.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John L. Dangelo sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total transaction of $100,477.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,213.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,828 shares of company stock valued at $770,668 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Macquarie set a $158.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.77.

Shares of NYSE:MTB traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.60. 16,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,809. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $133.78 and a twelve month high of $176.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.94.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 29.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.10%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

