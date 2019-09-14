MUFG Securities EMEA plc Cuts Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lowered its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 83.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 99,941 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 918,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,269,000 after purchasing an additional 86,631 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 26,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 57,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $3,963,468.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,966.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total transaction of $217,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,214 shares in the company, valued at $559,455.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cross Research downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arrow Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.02.

NYSE ARW traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,628. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.38. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $86.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

