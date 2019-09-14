Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)’s stock price dropped 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.13 and last traded at $2.21, approximately 10,306,227 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 12,878,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

NBR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup set a $3.00 price target on Nabors Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $3.00 price target on Nabors Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nabors Industries from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average of $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $771.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.17 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 16.01% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.17%.

In related news, Director Tanya S. Beder acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 219,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,834.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,225,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,552,000 after buying an additional 9,051,668 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,290,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,040,000 after buying an additional 2,009,353 shares during the period. Cooperman Leon G grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 12,950,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,555,000 after buying an additional 3,465,702 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,037,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,209,000 after buying an additional 1,544,961 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 3,556.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,356,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,356,000 after buying an additional 5,210,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

About Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.