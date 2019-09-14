NantHealth Inc (NASDAQ:NH) Short Interest Down 5.4% in August

NantHealth Inc (NASDAQ:NH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,460,800 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the July 31st total of 1,543,600 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 144,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NantHealth stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth Inc (NASDAQ:NH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NantHealth alerts:

NH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NantHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Cowen set a $1.00 price target on NantHealth and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut NantHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

NH traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.80. 86,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,821. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.69. NantHealth has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.12.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). NantHealth had a negative return on equity of 10,113.15% and a negative net margin of 191.63%. The firm had revenue of $25.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NantHealth will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care. It develops NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software, and hardware systems infrastructure, which integrates patient data management, bioinformatics, and molecular medicine to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.