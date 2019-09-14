National Bank Financial Reaffirms Outperfrom Under Weight Rating for Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA)

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperfrom under weight rating on shares of Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alithya Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

NYSE:ALYA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.90. 3,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,095. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average of $2.94. Alithya Group has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $6.00.

Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.25 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 272.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 33,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 574,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 798,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's digital strategy and transformation services include strategic consulting and organizational change, governance and strategic alignment, investment management, collaborative management and co-management, business and enterprise architecture, managing the people side of change, and project management.

