National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Shares Gap Down to $23.99

National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.86, but opened at $23.99. National-Oilwell Varco shares last traded at $23.10, with a volume of 5,011,406 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOV shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Johnson Rice raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. National-Oilwell Varco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.71 and its 200-day moving average is $23.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of -285.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 1.31.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 63.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Rovig sold 22,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $415,896.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,936.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $99,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,853.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,639,578 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $947,879,000 after buying an additional 446,467 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,346,681 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $585,686,000 after buying an additional 488,523 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 45.9% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,225,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $538,534,000 after buying an additional 7,616,881 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 9.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,227,988 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $299,114,000 after buying an additional 958,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP lifted its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 7.1% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 7,521,206 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $167,158,000 after buying an additional 501,659 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV)

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

