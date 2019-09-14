Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,093,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $726,070,000 after acquiring an additional 356,441 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,156,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,212,000 after purchasing an additional 174,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,694,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,957,000 after purchasing an additional 168,461 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,665,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,924,000 after purchasing an additional 148,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,090,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,715,000 after purchasing an additional 140,199 shares during the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARE has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $152.00 price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.36.

In other news, insider Joel S. Marcus sold 20,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total value of $2,902,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 495,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,927,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 450 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total value of $62,919.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at $490,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,183 shares of company stock worth $13,344,360. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

ARE traded down $1.38 on Friday, hitting $152.00. 103,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,489. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 12 month low of $109.04 and a 12 month high of $154.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.74.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($1.04). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $373.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

