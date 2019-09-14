Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $3.65 Million Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AptarGroup by 53.7% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 17,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the second quarter valued at about $3,113,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in AptarGroup by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,130,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,573,000 after purchasing an additional 24,872 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the second quarter valued at about $622,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in AptarGroup by 4.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATR. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.83.

NYSE ATR traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.89. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.26 and a fifty-two week high of $126.19.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $742.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.00%.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Gael Touya sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $1,199,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.27, for a total value of $242,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,515.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

