Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $3.95 Million Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 12.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,858 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 58.8% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup set a $66.00 target price on shares of Alaska Air Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Imperial Capital reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Macquarie lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.36.

Shares of ALK traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.19. The stock had a trading volume of 12,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,817. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.39 and a 52 week high of $74.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.86.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.39%.

In related news, VP Kyle B. Levine sold 2,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $157,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,535. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

