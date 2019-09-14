Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $4.11 Million Stock Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.15% of Albany International worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,431 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albany International in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIN traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.07. 2,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,196. Albany International Corp. has a 12-month low of $58.06 and a 12-month high of $88.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.71.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.24. Albany International had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $273.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.75 million. Research analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Cowen started coverage on Albany International in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on Albany International in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

