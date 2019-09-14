Natixis Boosts Stake in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD)

Natixis increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) by 1,223.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,268 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,523 shares during the period. Natixis owned approximately 0.18% of Rapid7 worth $5,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth $21,259,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Rapid7 by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,044,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,407,000 after acquiring an additional 361,259 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Rapid7 by 305.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 423,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,429,000 after acquiring an additional 318,869 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth $11,092,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Rapid7 by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,782,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,095,000 after acquiring an additional 216,413 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $1,104,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 3,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $165,926.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,143 shares of company stock valued at $4,414,742. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities set a $75.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

Shares of RPD stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.12. The stock had a trading volume of 12,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Rapid7 Inc has a twelve month low of $26.27 and a twelve month high of $66.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -49.74 and a beta of 1.23.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $78.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.14 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 39.52%. Rapid7’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rapid7 Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

