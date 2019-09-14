Natixis Raises Stock Position in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF)

Natixis raised its stake in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) by 194.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 296,504 shares during the period. Natixis owned approximately 1.95% of MBT Financial worth $4,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of MBT Financial by 15.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in MBT Financial by 3.8% during the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in MBT Financial by 228.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MBT Financial by 24.4% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in MBT Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 232,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 14,950 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MBTF. ValuEngine lowered shares of MBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of MBT Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MBT Financial has an average rating of “Hold”.

NASDAQ MBTF remained flat at $$9.84 during mid-day trading on Friday. MBT Financial Corp. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $12.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.17. The company has a market cap of $226.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

MBT Financial (NASDAQ:MBTF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.32 million for the quarter. MBT Financial had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 8.52%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This is a positive change from MBT Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

MBT Financial Profile

MBT Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary Monroe Bank & Trust. It offers various deposit products which include checking and savings accounts, time deposits, safe deposit facilities, commercial loans, personal loans, real estate mortgage loans, installment loans, IRAs, ATM and night depository facilities, treasury management services, telephone and internet banking, personal trust, employee benefit and investment management services.

