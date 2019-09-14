NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Stock Holdings Increased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 288.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,556 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in NCR were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NCR by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,888,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $338,619,000 after buying an additional 390,502 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in NCR by 3.0% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,099,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $189,683,000 after buying an additional 180,231 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in NCR by 14.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,623,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,603,000 after buying an additional 321,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NCR by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,391,720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,282,000 after buying an additional 16,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in NCR by 3.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,327,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,122,000 after buying an additional 49,913 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NCR alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NCR traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.17. 898,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,693. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.63 and its 200-day moving average is $30.21. NCR Co. has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $35.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 86.80% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised NCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Benchmark set a $40.00 price objective on NCR and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet raised NCR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NCR from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

In other news, EVP J. Robert Ciminera sold 16,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $512,044.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,988.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Langenbahn sold 28,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $934,765.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 86,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,108.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.