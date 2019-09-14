Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTGN)’s stock price dropped 9.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.64 and last traded at $2.70, approximately 513,397 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 280,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NTGN shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Neon Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Mizuho set a $21.00 price objective on Neon Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Neon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Neon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Neon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.75.

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Neon Therapeutics Inc will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Neon Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 765,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 79,729 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Neon Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 612,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,387 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Neon Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 166,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 12,971 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Neon Therapeutics by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 37,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Neon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neon Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTGN)

Neon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer.

