NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on NetGear in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised NetGear from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on NetGear in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NetGear presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Shares of NetGear stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.01. The stock had a trading volume of 339,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,987. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.97. NetGear has a 52 week low of $24.63 and a 52 week high of $67.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $230.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.35 million. NetGear had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetGear will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 3,724 shares of NetGear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $115,444.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Murray Bryan sold 1,928 shares of NetGear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $67,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,928 shares of company stock worth $2,538,599. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in NetGear during the second quarter worth approximately $392,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in NetGear during the second quarter worth approximately $420,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in NetGear during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NetGear during the second quarter worth approximately $559,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NetGear during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

