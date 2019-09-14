Netwealth Group Ltd (ASX:NWL) Insider Sells A$499,916.25 in Stock

Netwealth Group Ltd (ASX:NWL) insider Davyd Lewis sold 60,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$8.33 ($5.90), for a total value of A$499,916.25 ($354,550.53).

Netwealth Group stock traded up A$0.03 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting A$8.53 ($6.05). 978,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.24. Netwealth Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$6.35 ($4.50) and a fifty-two week high of A$10.11 ($7.17). The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$7.74.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Netwealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.28%.

Netwealth Group Company Profile

Netwealth Group Limited, a financial services technology company, engages in the wealth management business in Australia. The company offers superannuation products, including accumulation and retirement income products; investment wrap products for self-managed superannuation and non-superannuation investments; managed accounts; and managed funds.

