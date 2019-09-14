New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) will report $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.58. New Residential Investment reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $188.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.28 million. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 13.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NRZ shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. B. Riley set a $19.00 price objective on shares of New Residential Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Residential Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 53.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRZ traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.11. 2,836,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,831,159. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.10. New Residential Investment has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $18.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.84.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

