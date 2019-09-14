New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.20.

A number of brokerages have commented on NYT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New York Times from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI set a $38.00 price objective on shares of New York Times and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of New York Times by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,556,000 after purchasing an additional 137,746 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 1,028.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 25,197 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 102,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 56,838 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of New York Times in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYT traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.57. 1,489,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,228. New York Times has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $36.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.82 and a 200 day moving average of $32.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 1.20.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. New York Times had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $436.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that New York Times will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

