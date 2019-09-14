Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 51.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 491,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 167,781 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $18,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 556.0% during the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 1,212.0% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 65.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $28,972.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,430.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $47,037.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 272,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,266,329.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,915 shares of company stock valued at $3,413,745. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NEM traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $38.70. The stock had a trading volume of 265,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,997,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.83. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 12-month low of $29.06 and a 12-month high of $41.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.73. The stock has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64 and a beta of -0.03.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). Newmont Goldcorp had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Newmont Goldcorp’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.56.

Newmont Goldcorp Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

