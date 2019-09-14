News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) Short Interest Update

News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,161,500 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the July 31st total of 10,032,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NWSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.70 to $15.30 in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. News has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,215,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,080. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 1.50. News has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. News had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that News will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in News by 3.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in News during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in News by 6.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,035,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,246 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in News by 9.2% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 330,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 27,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in News during the second quarter worth approximately $312,000. 62.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

