NewYorkCoin (NYC) Trading Down 1.1% This Week

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded up 33.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 14th. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, Crex24, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. NewYorkCoin has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $573.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NewYorkCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.14 or 0.00677897 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00010193 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00012828 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000556 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NewYorkCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 4th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 134,024,588,760 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community.

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, Trade Satoshi, YoBit, Exrates and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NewYorkCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NewYorkCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.