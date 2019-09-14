Nexo Tops 24 Hour Volume of $9.51 Million (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Over the last week, Nexo has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. One Nexo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0898 or 0.00000867 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Stocks.Exchange, Allbit and Bitbns. Nexo has a total market capitalization of $50.29 million and $9.51 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009676 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00203421 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.87 or 0.01157477 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000561 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00088133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00015163 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Nexo Profile

Nexo’s genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexo is nexo.io. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nexo

Nexo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, Bitbns, Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox, DDEX, Bancor Network, Hotbit, Allbit and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

