Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) will announce $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.62. Nexstar Media Group reported earnings of $2.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full year earnings of $6.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.59 to $6.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $11.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.69 to $12.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $649.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.00 million. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NXST shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.71.

In other news, Director Dennis Miller sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $63,856.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 125.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST traded down $3.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.17. 339,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,938. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Nexstar Media Group has a twelve month low of $70.09 and a twelve month high of $119.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.08%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

