NEXT (LON:NXT) Given Hold Rating at Shore Capital

NXT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on shares of NEXT in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,200 ($81.01) to GBX 6,700 ($87.55) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 5,800 ($75.79) target price (up from GBX 5,600 ($73.17)) on shares of NEXT in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NEXT to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,655.56 ($73.90).

NEXT stock traded up GBX 24.88 ($0.33) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 6,022.88 ($78.70). The company had a trading volume of 622,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,680. NEXT has a 12-month low of GBX 3,970 ($51.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,218 ($81.25). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,809.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,592.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.24, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.83.

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

