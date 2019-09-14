NIX (NIX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $88,414.00

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded up 17.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One NIX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $10.39, $51.55 and $33.94. NIX has a total market capitalization of $5.18 million and $88,414.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NIX has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,353.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $184.44 or 0.01782507 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $303.50 or 0.02933104 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.14 or 0.00677897 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.77 or 0.00722602 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00010193 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00060160 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00441587 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00008982 BTC.

About NIX

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform. NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog. NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io.

NIX Coin Trading

NIX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

