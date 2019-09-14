Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 62,865 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up 0.7% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Lockheed Martin worth $69,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 304.3% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 406.7% during the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. acquired 1,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $376.32 per share, with a total value of $509,537.28. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,537.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.14, for a total value of $7,198,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,177,560.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,503 shares of company stock worth $8,292,527 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $356.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $369.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.86.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $2.75 on Friday, reaching $383.88. 50,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $376.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.35. The firm has a market cap of $107.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $241.18 and a 1-year high of $393.43.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 297.37% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.30%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

