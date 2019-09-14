Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,941 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up about 0.9% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $87,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Qtron Investments LLC grew its position in Netflix by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Netflix by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,585 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $24,090,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Netflix by 2,868.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 18,465 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after purchasing an additional 17,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Netflix by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 39,978 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $14,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 51,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.89, for a total value of $19,352,245.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,352,245.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $453,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,717 shares of company stock worth $52,621,735 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $5.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $294.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,021,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,013,466. The company has a 50-day moving average of $304.58 and a 200-day moving average of $346.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.23 and a 12 month high of $386.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $126.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Netflix had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective (up from $350.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.38.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

