Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $35.83 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,119 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $35,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,909,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 982,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $155,635,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.06. 241,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,067,063. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $113.60 and a 1 year high of $167.56. The company has a market capitalization of $131.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.24.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 target price (down previously from $192.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.82.

In related news, Director Sanford Robertson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,891,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,305,726.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $844,275.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,853,643.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 315,614 shares of company stock worth $48,030,737 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

