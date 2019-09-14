Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 6,954 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 324,536 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,954 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $56,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Lunia Capital LP grew its stake in Visa by 13,370.7% in the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 23,454,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after buying an additional 23,280,332 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Visa by 17,806.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,346,951 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $334,695,000 after buying an additional 3,328,260 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,898,728 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $676,625,000 after buying an additional 1,868,089 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Visa by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,255,849 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,409,440,000 after buying an additional 1,731,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Visa by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,991,024 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,642,991,000 after buying an additional 1,276,243 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, Director Denise M. Morrison acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $171.13 per share, with a total value of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,551.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $4,537,738.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,271,074.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.17. The company had a trading volume of 555,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,973,028. The firm has a market cap of $349.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.08. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $121.60 and a twelve month high of $187.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 21.69%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on V shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Visa from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Visa from $181.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Visa from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Visa to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.57.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.