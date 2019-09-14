North American Construction Group Ltd (TSE:NOA) Senior Officer Joseph Charles Lambert Sells 4,000 Shares

North American Construction Group Ltd (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) Senior Officer Joseph Charles Lambert sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.33, for a total transaction of C$65,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,247 shares in the company, valued at C$1,849,550.

Joseph Charles Lambert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 11th, Joseph Charles Lambert sold 3,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.18, for a total transaction of C$51,527.10.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock traded down C$0.77 on Friday, reaching C$16.06. The stock had a trading volume of 58,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,869. North American Construction Group Ltd has a 1 year low of C$10.64 and a 1 year high of C$18.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.45.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$176.94 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that North American Construction Group Ltd will post 1.5100001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 31st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

