Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) Chairman Sells $806,000.00 in Stock

Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) Chairman John Wade Alexander sold 50,000 shares of Northfield Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $806,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 450,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,260,657.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Wade Alexander also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 10th, John Wade Alexander sold 12,998 shares of Northfield Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $206,668.20.

On Thursday, September 5th, John Wade Alexander sold 863 shares of Northfield Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $13,721.70.

On Thursday, August 1st, John Wade Alexander sold 780 shares of Northfield Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $12,402.00.

On Tuesday, July 30th, John Wade Alexander sold 2,400 shares of Northfield Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $38,184.00.

NASDAQ NFBK traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $16.04. 265,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.91 million, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54. Northfield Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $16.31.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $29.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.96 million. Northfield Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 21.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Northfield Bancorp’s payout ratio is 57.89%.

Several research firms have commented on NFBK. BidaskClub raised shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 33.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 3.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 9.3% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northfield Bancorp Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

