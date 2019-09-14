Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,676,000 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the July 31st total of 2,166,900 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 820,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

NOC stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $363.68. 688,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,088. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $223.63 and a twelve month high of $377.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 42.21%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 19.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.75%.

NOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $377.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $344.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $364.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.60.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Christopher T. Jones sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.19, for a total transaction of $1,765,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,812,776.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 6,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.46, for a total transaction of $2,416,606.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,993,246.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOC. Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 4,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.0% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.