Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading 6.7% Higher

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) traded up 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.80 and last traded at $5.74, 929,326 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 9% from the average session volume of 855,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Novavax from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Novavax from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $144.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.04.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.40) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Trizzino sold 5,578 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $31,906.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 21.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 123,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the second quarter worth $197,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the second quarter worth $435,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 7,685.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78,312 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the second quarter worth $510,000. 28.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

