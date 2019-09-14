Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 748,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,824 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $38,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at $4,387,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.5% in the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 110,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,029,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,591,000 after purchasing an additional 24,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.42. 1,099,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,662. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $117.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.57. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $41.23 and a 1-year high of $53.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.93.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.16% and a return on equity of 75.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.318 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Barclays raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.85 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.42 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.65.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.