Novo Nordisk A/S Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 5,495 put options on the company. This is an increase of 3,797% compared to the average daily volume of 141 put options.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,537,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,089. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.81 and its 200 day moving average is $49.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.57. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $41.23 and a twelve month high of $53.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.16% and a return on equity of 75.16%. Equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.318 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.85 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.42 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

