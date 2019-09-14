Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,983,200 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the July 31st total of 5,283,500 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 824,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Novocure stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.29. 544,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,532. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of -114.91 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.68. Novocure has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $98.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.99 and its 200-day moving average is $61.74.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $86.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.98 million. Novocure had a negative return on equity of 31.80% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Novocure will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total value of $1,989,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,179 shares in the company, valued at $8,926,083.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabriel Leung sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $324,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,094.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 934,022 shares of company stock valued at $67,005,202 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Novocure by 1,337.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novocure in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Novocure in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Novocure by 560.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Novocure by 27.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NVCR shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Novocure from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush cut Novocure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Novocure from $63.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Novocure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

