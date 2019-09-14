Nuggets Market Cap Achieves $953,893.00 (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Over the last week, Nuggets has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. Nuggets has a total market cap of $953,893.00 and approximately $24.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nuggets token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00202983 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.20 or 0.01157344 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000562 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00088102 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00015471 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00023156 BTC.

Nuggets Token Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 tokens. The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nuggets Token Trading

Nuggets can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

