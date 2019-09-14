NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 693,499 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,291 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.21% of NXP Semiconductors worth $67,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 56.3% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 358 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 55.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NXPI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.40.

In other news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total value of $453,755.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,738.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $983,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 24,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,377.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,765 shares of company stock worth $1,919,522 over the last three months.

NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $1.34 on Friday, hitting $111.37. The stock had a trading volume of 84,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,692. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.35. The stock has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $112.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 22.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 16.84%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Further Reading: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.