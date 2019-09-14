Nxt (NXT) Hits Market Capitalization of $13.50 Million

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Over the last week, Nxt has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. Nxt has a market cap of $13.50 million and approximately $801,156.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nxt coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Upbit, OKEx and Indodax.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00019878 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009359 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00009954 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00039142 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004548 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00010441 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000238 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000127 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Nxt Coin Profile

Nxt (CRYPTO:NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nxt’s official website is nxt.org.

Buying and Selling Nxt

Nxt can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, OKEx, Poloniex, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, Livecoin, Upbit, CoinEgg, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Indodax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

