Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. is a medical device company. It focused on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight. The company’s product consists of Obalon balloon system, the first swallowable, gas-filled intragastric balloon designed to provide progressive and sustained weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Obalon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Obalon Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBLN traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.16. 748,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,934. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.44. The company has a market cap of $11.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -4.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Obalon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $34.00.

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 million. Obalon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 253.79% and a negative net margin of 425.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Obalon Therapeutics will post -13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kim P. Kamdar bought 12,500 shares of Obalon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp bought 25,000 shares of Obalon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 45,000 shares of company stock worth $180,000. 14.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Obalon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Obalon Therapeutics by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 269,582 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Obalon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in Obalon Therapeutics by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 204,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc, a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people who are obese and overweight. The company offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

