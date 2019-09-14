Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Receives $65.45 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.45.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Bob Shearer acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.22 per share, with a total value of $753,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,127.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Oscar K. Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.62 per share, for a total transaction of $213,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,799.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 33,500 shares of company stock worth $1,565,375 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2,725.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 11,693 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OXY traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.09. The stock had a trading volume of 10,935,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,957,561. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $41.83 and a 1-year high of $83.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.73. The company has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.07%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

