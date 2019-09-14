Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.83.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.73. 872,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239,986. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.87. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $54.27 and a 52-week high of $103.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.31.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.83 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Stanley Fleishman purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.66 per share, with a total value of $129,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,358.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Omar Segura sold 6,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $478,945.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 119.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,616,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,692 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 117.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,583,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,938,000 after purchasing an additional 855,278 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 212.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,332,000 after purchasing an additional 267,876 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 99.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 505,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,098,000 after purchasing an additional 251,501 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 22.4% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,180,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,748,000 after purchasing an additional 216,413 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

