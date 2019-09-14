Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 293,500 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the July 31st total of 243,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Olympic Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 8th.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEUS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 21.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 804,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,975,000 after purchasing an additional 143,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,576,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,522,000 after purchasing an additional 89,028 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Olympic Steel in the first quarter worth $987,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 27.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 242,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 51,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 39.8% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 87,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 24,770 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:ZEUS traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $15.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,917. Olympic Steel has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $21.94. The company has a market capitalization of $163.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 4.75.
Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $429.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Olympic Steel will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is 2.28%.
Olympic Steel Company Profile
Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.
