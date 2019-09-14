Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,924 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Omnicom Group worth $12,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,298,000. BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 644,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,700,000 after buying an additional 90,328 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 299,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,873,000 after buying an additional 12,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 5,086,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,814,000 after buying an additional 721,926 shares during the last quarter.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

In related news, SVP Andrew Castellaneta sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $160,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OMC traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $80.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,329,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,037. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.48. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.85 and a 1-year high of $85.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.86% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.22%.

OMC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Sunday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a report on Sunday, July 14th. ValuEngine lowered Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.83.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.