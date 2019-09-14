Online Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ORCC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Online Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ORCC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

ORCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Online Resources in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Online Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Online Resources in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Online Resources in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Online Resources in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ORCC traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.39. 331,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,458. Online Resources has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $16.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.89.

Online Resources (NASDAQ:ORCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $176.14 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Online Resources Company Profile

Online Resources Corporation is engaged in providing outsourced, Web and phone based financial technology services to financial institution, biller, card issuer and creditor clients. The Company operates in two segments: Banking and e-Commerce. The Company’s products and services enable the Company’s clients to provide their consumer end users with the ability to perform various self-service functions, including electronic bill payments and funds transfers, which utilize its real-time debit architecture, automated clearing house (ACH) and other payment methods, as well as gain online access to their accounts, transaction histories and other information.

